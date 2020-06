The wait is over – Google just opened up the Android 11 Beta program to Pixel devices. This is the easiest way to try out Google’s newest version of Android in a much more stable scenario compared to the 4 different developer previews we have been testing.

Supported devices include the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. Hit that link up to get started.

