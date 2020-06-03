Just a heads up here, but if you updated to the Android 10 June patch that just dropped and are now thinking about jumping into the latest Android 11 Developer Preview, be careful which way you go about that. Google has issued a warning that you shouldn’t sideload the available Developer Preview 4 OTA images.

Google didn’t specify the exact reason why this is a bad idea, but did add a message to the Android 11 OTA preview page. The message simply says that sideloading the DP4 OTA images “will not work properly and could cause device issues” if coming from the June 2020 update (QQ3A.200605.001).

Warning: If you want to install Developer Preview 4 on a device running the Android 10 June 2020 update (build QQ3A.200605.001), please note that sideloading the DP4 OTA images on this page will not work properly and could cause device issues. To install DP4, you can flash an image from the downloads page instead.

So if you want to update from the June build of Android 10 to Android 11 DP 4, you have got to go with a factory image, which will fully wipe your phone.

Since we are expecting the Android 11 Beta to show up any day, I would just wait at this point. The Android 11 DP4 build is pretty stable, but it’s probably not worth flashing at this moment with a more stable build around the corner. Also, you’ve had weeks to jump into DP4 – why do it now?

// Android Developers