This job used to require a bit more travel, and one day, we may be back to our normal lives of traveling to tech conferences and taking pictures around town. Regardless of what CES thinks that timeframe will be, when that time does indeed come, I’ll likely be wearing a Peak Design bag. We’ve covered Peak Design bags in the past, and so far, we continue to have absolutely zero issues with their products.

Peak Design was generous enough to send us a couple of their latest bags recently, perfect for the upcoming Father’s Day holiday. If daddy needs a new bag, check out the options below.

Everyday Sling

My favorite bag of the two so far is the Everyday Sling. This smaller bag is ideal for a day trip, where all I need is my camera, possibly a spare lens, as well as enough room to fit a light sweater or jacket. The bag consists of a weatherproof zipper and shell to keep your goods safe, FlexFold dividers to divvy up the space however you may need to, as well as dedicated internal space for a compact-sized tablet. It makes me wish the Nexus 7 was still a thing, since I don’t plan on throwing a small iPad in here anytime soon.

Example of an Everyday Sling loadout.

I have the 6L size, perfect for my Sony a6300 setup, but the bag also comes in 10L for larger storage or 3L for less.

Buy Everyday Sling (Starting at $79)

Everyday Backpack

When I need more space, such as for carrying my MacBook Pro around, I opt for the Everyday Backpack. I received the 20L size, but this model also comes in 15L, starting at $190.

The backpack has a very minimal design, not featuring any huge logos or branding on the outside. On the inside, you have a plethora of storage options and arrangements you can choose from, thanks to the same FlexFold technology. The backpack features dedicated sleeves for up to a 15″ laptop (my 16″ MBP fits snugly), tablet, as well as internal slip pockets for small things. It’s also weatherproof.

What I like mostly about these bags is the different setups I can run. I can use it as a regular backpack and just cram a bunch of crap in there, or I can have it neatly organized with the dividers for my photography equipment when I travel to and from events. The overall quality of the bags is awesome, so if you think dad would enjoy a new bag, these get our stamp of approval.

I hope to one day really get some usage out of these once traveling to events kicks off again. Fingers crossed that’s soon!