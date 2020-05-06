Android 11 Developer Preview 4 Now Available for Pixel Phones!

With Google already announcing this morning that the first Android 11 Beta won’t be here until June along with a special presentation, the Android team is pushing out another Developer Preview today as Android 11 Developer Preview 4.

This latest Developer Preview 4 is once again a release for developers to finish up testing and provide feedback before a more stable and more public build arrives in about a month. Like previous releases, it is available on the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. All of the files are already available should you be interested in testing or poking around.

Here’s the DP4 build info:

Date: May 6, 2020

Build: RPP4.200409.015

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Security patch level: May 2020

Google Play services: 20.12.14

For those running previous Android 11 Developer Previews, Google is offering an over-the-air (OTA) update for this release and it should be available at any moment. Factory images are still available too, plus you can use the new Android Flash Tool this time.

Install Android 11 Developer Preview 4

What’s new in Android 11 DP4?

We’re diving in now, but Google did say in a blog post that there are “new features” to try in this build. We’ll update this should we find anything fun.

For more, be sure to checkout the latest blog post at the Android Developers Blog.