Prepare yourselves, Google Pixel owners, the June Android update is here. If you own any of the Pixel phones from the Pixel 2 up through the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 XL, you should have an update rolling out shortly, plus there are always ways to manually flash updates immediately.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ3A.200605.001, QQ3A.200605.002.A1), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ3A.200605.002, QQ3A.200605.002.A1), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ3A.200605.001, QQ3A.200605.002.A1), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ3A.200605.001, QQ3A.200605.002.A1).

For notes on those builds:

Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 2 : QQ3A.200605.001 is for most devices; QQ3A.200605.002.A1 is Telstra only

: QQ3A.200605.001 is for most devices; QQ3A.200605.002.A1 is Telstra only Pixel 3a: QQ3A.200605.002 is for most devices; QQ3A.200605.002.A1 is Telstra only

Functional patches:

Google has been pretty hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to making the update available quickly to your phone. The “check for updates” button is supposed to work, but you never know when it will from one month to the next. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

For the first time that I can recall, here is the rollout schedule as provided by Google for specific carriers:

The June update will roll out in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification starting 6/1. Pixel 2/XL and 3/XL users on T-Mobile or Google Fi will receive a notification starting 6/4.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post should as more info arrives.

Links: