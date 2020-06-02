In leaked slides from a reported marketing video for a forthcoming Android TV update, the platform’s UI is in for some changes.

As you can see in the slides, the big change is an added tab for “Live” happenings, which appears to be designed directly for YouTube TV integration. This Live tab will have a decked out YouTube TV channel guide with what’s live currently, plus there are also tabs for your apps, shows, movies, and more.

This change towards more of a content and title focus versus an app focus was first detailed in early May. These new screenshots also align with what we saw earlier today, with that post’s primary focus being the new Android TV dongle hardware, but this all makes perfect sense considering it’s from the same source.

Also noteworthy is the UI update for Google Assistant results. The content itself doesn’t appear to change, but the appearance of results looks a bit revamped.

Android TV getting updates is awesome, especially one that moves the UI towards highlighting live TV and movies. I like that idea quite a bit. How about you?

// @MishaalRahman