Dead Cells, an extremely popular title over on Steam and other platforms, is now available on Android. We mention you should hurry in the title of this post, since the game is currently listed at a launch sale price of just $9, down from its usual price of $10. Considering this game is already receiving very positive reviews for a mobile port (4.6 stars out of 5), plus its $25 price on Steam, we think this is a great deal!

In Dead Cells, according to the game’s description, you play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore a, “sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers.”

The game is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master2D combat with a large variety of weapons and skills against baddies and bosses. Basically, it’s a fantastic platformer that is loved by thousands of players.

Go get it!