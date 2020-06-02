Featuring a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and rubber strap, I’m not sure there’s a better deal out there than the new Big Bang e from Hublot. Dripping in your choice of either black ceramic or titanium and showcasing a 42mm case, the latest smartwatch running Wear OS from a luxury brand retails for just $5,800, coming soon to online retailers.

We posted up a look at the Big Bang e earlier this week, thanks to discovering its FCC listing. From that listing, and now the official announcement from Hublot, we know this device features all the usual perks of a smartwatch, such as Bluetooth and NFC, while also delivering “metallised” numerals underneath scratchproof sapphire crystal and 1.21″ AMOLED HD (390 x 390) touchscreen.

Other specs/features include 1GB RAM, an Optical Tracking Sensor (OTS) for the watch’s rotating crown, plus a 300mAh battery.

According to Hublot, the Big Bang e will be available in two different editions: one in titanium and one in black ceramic. For the first time in Hublot’s history, this watch will be sold online on the brand’s website as well as on the Wechat network in China. Following that, you’ll find it for purchase in boutiques and the “traditional network.”

