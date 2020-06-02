T-Mobile Tuesdays has a great offer this week for T-Mo customers looking to try out Google Stadia for the first time. For a limited time, T-Mobile is giving away 3-month subscriptions to Google’s gaming service.

To get access, you’ll open up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, tap on the “3 months free Stadia Pro” card, then “Save” or “Redeem.” Once you save the promo, you’ll get a code that will be used to activate your 3-month Stadia subscription.

There are a couple of rules worth noting here. If you want to grab a 3-month subscription to Stadia, you have to redeem within the T-Mobile Tuesdays app before June 9 and then activate it through Stadia by June 16. This doesn’t appear to be one of those codes you can hang-on to for later.

Google is going to ask you for a payment method that they’ll use to charge you at the end of the 3 months. Of course. you could cancel before that happens. Also, this appears to be for new Stadia users only, so if you have previously tried the service, you are out of luck.

For those curious about the current state of Stadia, it does have a growing library of titles and has not been killed by Google yet. They just added 4K to desktop streaming, and generally speaking, if you have decent internet and like the games offered, it’s a pretty slick service.

Google Play Links: T-Mobile Tuesdays | Stadia