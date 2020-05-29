Motorola is hosting a sale on its new Edge+ smartphone, bringing its usual $999 price all the way down to $799. At that price, it’s hard not to at least recommend this device to anyone on Verizon who wants to give Motorola a shot.

In our review for the device, we specifically state that those on Verizon shouldn’t ignore this phone. It features most of the 2020 specifications you’d expect from a flagship device, and thanks to the internet (we’re taking most of the credit for selfish reasons), Motorola improved its update policy for the device beyond just a single Android version upgrade.

To get the deal, there are no special credits or anything necessary. It’s a straight $200 off, which we like. All you need to do is follow the link below and make the purchase.