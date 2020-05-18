Sweet, the Galaxy S20 is $200 Off at the Moment

To kick off the week, Amazon has discounted the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ by $200. With those price drops, we’re talking about a starting price of $799 for the S20 and $999 for the S20+.

Look, these phones are still really expensive even with $200 discounts, but these are the US unlocked models that will work on all carriers and get 5G everywhere except through Verizon. These are excellent phones that feature almost every damn spec in the book and then some. They have gorgeous displays, solid cameras, impressive performance, software you won’t hate, and will get updates for a long, long time.

From a personal preference perspective, the smaller Galaxy S20 might be the best-sized phone on the market today for those who hate all the tablet phones. It’s the phone I mostly keep grabbing for when I’m done reviewing a phone because of its size, that incredible display, and the software. The S20+ is mostly the same, only a touch bigger.

No trade-ins are required here, you just get $200 off.

Amazon Deal Link

