Also Sweet, the Pixel 4 is $260 Off at the Moment

The Pixel 4 is certainly a phone with flaws, there is no denying that. We’ve now reviewed it twice and told you of its shortcomings, none of which have changed since it launched back in October of last year.

The battery life is still bad. The camera is great for stills. The display is average. The size is awesome. It doesn’t have enough storage. And it feels great in the hand while also lacking a modern front design. It’s a mixed bag that many of you have rightly avoided.

What if you could buy one for $$540, though? Does that make it a worthy purchase? I’ll leave that yup to you, but do know that the phone is available right now on Amazon (via Woot) for that exact price in Clearly White. Yep, the US unlocked model with 64GB storage is $260 off.

