Should Google make a Pixel 5, we aren’t expecting it to show up until October. I point that out because it sure seems like Google has practically permanently discounted its current flagships, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. They are constantly on sale, like they are right now where you can find them up to $350 off.

At most retailers, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are $300 off, which drops their prices to $499 and $599. Google has that deal, B&H does too. If you are a big Best Buy shopper, you can save even more.

Should you buy either Pixel 4 device at Best Buy, you’ll save up to $350 off if you decide to activate with a carrier, including Verizon or AT&T. For Verizon folks, the deal is available to both upgrades and new lines. For AT&T, it looks like only new lines can get the full $350 off.

Are either of the Pixel 4 phones worth buying today, knowing there are Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 phones around? Absolutely. Well, the Pixel 4 XL is still really the only option between the two we can recommend, but it is a lovely phone for the most part, especially at $300-$350 off.