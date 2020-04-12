As a part of an Easter weekend sale, a bunch of Google’s best hardware products are discounted. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are a straight $300 off at the moment, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are $100 off, and there are a number of cheap Nest Hub or Google Home options too.

At $300 off, you can get into a Pixel 4 for as little as $499 or a Pixel 4 XL for $599. The Pixel 3a starts at $299 with this deal, while the Nest Mini is down to just $29, Nest Hub to $99, and the original Google Home to $49.

Some of these deals are a part of a 1-day Best Buy sale, but the Google Store and Amazon are also cooking up discounts. Their promos could last longer.

DEALS: