Variety reports that a deal between YouTube TV and Viacom has been reached, bringing 14 new channels to the YouTube TV lineup for all subscribers.

Set to go live this summer, which isn’t too far away, YouTube TV subscribers will now have access to Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, BET, CMT, and others. The full list can be seen below.

Channels Coming

BET

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

BET Her

MTV2

Nick Jr.

NickToons

TeenNick

MTV Classic

Financials of the deal weren’t disclosed, but we have assume it cost a lot. The question I have is, was this deal in talks before the pandemic or is this Google hooking it up because they know many are stuck at home and need new things to watch? As of right now, YouTube TV’s monthly price isn’t being raised, and with many pausing subscriptions with sports not happening right now, YouTube is surely losing money now, right?

Regardless, this is great news! We’ll let you know when these channels go live.

