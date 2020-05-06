According to a source of 9to5Google, Google is considering a name change for Android TV. In some sick and twisted humor, the company may go with Google TV, which is funny when you consider that was the name of the platform before the platform evolved into Android TV. Revolutions.

This wouldn’t be the first product Google has taken the Android name from (Android Pay changed to Google Pay, Android Market to Google Play, etc.), but as things grow and see adoption, it seems like a smart move to attach the larger “Google” moniker to things. Who knows, maybe if Android TV is changed to Google TV, people won’t think it’s a cheap Apple TV ripoff or something?

There’s no info for when this change might take place, but don’t be shocked when it happens.

