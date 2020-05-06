There is a possible new Android TV king in town, folks. TiVo released its new TiVo Stream 4K dongle today at an introductory price of $49.99, bringing you 4K streams and Android TV (or is it Google TV now?) in a very compelling package.

This TiVo Stream 4K was first introduced at CES earlier in the year as one of the surprise darlings of the show. For the such a small package, TiVo was really delivering a set of exciting features that didn’t require a subscription, which you might have been curious about since this is a TiVo product.

Instead, you get a dongle-ish device that will tuck behind your TV, a remote with Google Assistant, Netflix, and TiVo buttons, 4K UHD streams with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth, 802.11ac WiFi, and HDMI 2.0a.

Where this device could standout is in software. TiVo has included a TiVo experience that that brings in content from streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu and Google Play, all into one place to help you better find the content you want. Rather than navigating everything individually, this could be an excellent aggregator. It can even bring up a classic live TV guide if you have a service like Sling TV attached.

Again, you pay a one-time price for TiVo Stream 4K, like other Android TV boxes, but you get their unique take on content presentation.

To launch, TiVo Stream 4K costs $49.99, but could go up in time to $69.99. TiVo is listing the device’s current price as a promotional number. Hurry up and grab one if you are interested.

Buy TiVo Stream 4K