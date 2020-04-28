Google’s new Pixel Buds are tough to get a hold of at the moment. With most retailers not open for walk-in business and what appears to be shortages on stock, we are all looking for the best available deal. US Cellular has a solid promo, although you’ll need to either be a US Cellular customer or at least live in one of their service areas to get it.

If you hit that link below, you’ll find the Google Pixel Buds at US Cellular, still in stock. Add them to cart and toss in the coupon code of “ACCESSORY30” and you will see their price drop from $179 down to $125.30. That’s a $53 savings on a product released only yesterday!

Now, the tricky part is being in a US Cellular area. During the process of adding to cart and then checking out, you’ll be asked where you live and the system will check to make sure you are eligible. As someone in Portland, I was not, even if I used Bend’s zip code to get them in cart. Tough times.

For you, if you live in a US Cellular area and are not one of their customers, let us know if you are able to buy!

$125.30