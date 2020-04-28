Maybe you caught our reviews of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro? If not, you might want to check them out. Should you be picking one of these devices up for yourself soon, we now have videos for you to consume! Kellen already posted his First 10 Things to Do, so next up, it’s my turn with the Tips & Tricks.

I have about 20 tips in the following video, mostly focused on customizing the device. OnePlus bakes in so many ways to make this device look and feel like your phone, and as Android fans, we love that. We go over theme options, custom gesture controls, quick app access, Hidden Space, and really so much more.

If you intend on grabbing a OnePlus 8, check it out!