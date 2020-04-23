OnePlus 8 Pro: First 10 Things to Do!

With our OnePlus 8 Pro review out of the way and orders soon arriving, it’s time to talk about how to get you setup and ready to dominate with this excellent new phone. The OnePlus 8 Pro features so many goodies that you’ll want to make sure you know where to find it all and we’ve got that for you with the continuation of our “First 10 Things” series.

In this video, we talk about the 120Hz QHD+ display, using the triple cameras, which home settings to tweak, all of sound settings and gestures available, and which security settings to use (both face unlock and fingerprints).

The video is long, as these videos always are, but that’s because we really dive into explanation for each setting and why you’ll want to consider changing them.

Oh and by the way, this video and its tips apply to the OnePlus 8 as well.