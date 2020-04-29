When QVC posted a deal on a 2-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $99 a week ago, it immediately sold out before we could even tell you about it. Now today, the deal is back and they might have enough stock this time for everyone to get in on this action.

I don’t want to delay your chances, so I’ll just say it – this is a heck of a deal. A Nest Hub typically costs $130, but is often discounted to around $99. That’s for one unit. QVC is selling you the discounted price of $99 and tossing in a free one.

At this time, all they have is the Charcoal version, though I’m guessing you don’t care. You just want this wild ass deal that includes free shipping too.