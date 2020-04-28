New Google Pixel Buds Now Available! (Updated)

Yep, the new Google Pixel Buds (2nd Gen) are now available. After a retailer sort of spoiled the news, Google made the release official and the first reviews are starting to pop-up.

At this time, only the “Clearly White” pair is available, though Google still shows that “Almost Black, “Quite Mint,” and “Oh So Orange” are coming soon with a waitlist. It’ll apparently be “months” before those get here.

If you’d like a pair, you can order them for the following places:

UPDATE 4/28: Added Walmart as most others soldout.