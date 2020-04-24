I’ve been thinking a lot about phone size again for some reason. I don’t know if it’s because I can’t decide which phone to use at the moment, with the massive OnePlus 8 Pro, close-to-as-big Pixel 4 XL, and perfectly-sized Galaxy S20 all sitting here, or what. Or maybe I know that the Pixel 4a is coming and might hit the sweet spot. It’s also probably because that silly iPhone SE phone launched with a smaller size and tiny display that so many have hilariously sold themselves into loving.

So now I want to poll it. I want to know if people are loving the increases in phone sizes over the past couple of years, to where 6.7″ is now pretty standard, or if you’d like to see these companies dial it back a bit.

One area I think companies have done an excellent job in with size increase is overall phone design. It wasn’t long ago that we were naming phones after whales because they had 6-inch displays and using that awful “phablet” term. Of course, that Nexus 6 was actually a whale of a phone with massive bezels and a width that no hand could handle. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is almost manageable because of its slimmer profile.

Still, I can’t help but wonder how much better phones would be if we kept them at 6-inches or under. Then again, is the size necessary for the giant batteries and sets of high-end cameras? Probably. Ugh.

What do you think – want smaller or you cool with giant?

Do You Wish Phones Would Get Smaller in Size? Yes, these things is way too big now.

Nope, I love giant ass phones. Suck it, small fry. View Results