The new OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, are without a doubt the most feature-packed of any of their releases to date. Outside of a headphone jack, I’m not sure you’ll come up with anything OnePlus didn’t include in their first phones of 2020.
The spec sheets are what dreams are made of, with high-resolution AMOLED displays at up to 120Hz, high megapixel cameras that capture all of the angles, the fastest processor from Qualcomm, big batteries with insanely fast charging, premium designs, connectivity on the carriers you need and support for frequencies you might one day attach to (5G), and that super clean and fast software of OnePlus’ we like so much.
We’ve got the full OnePlus 8 specs list below, assuming you are ready for this. Are you?
OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specs
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|OnePlus 8
|Software
|Android 10
OxygenOS
|Android 10
OxygenOS
|Display
|6.78" QHD Fluid AMOLED
3168x1440, 513ppi, 19.8:9
120Hz
|6.55" FHD Fluid AMOLED
2400x1080, 402ppi, 20:9
90Hz
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650
|Memory
|Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0)
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5
|Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0)
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X
|Camera (Rear)
|48MP Main
---f/1.7, OIS, EIS, 1.12um
---Dual LED Flash
---PDAF + CAF + LAF
---Sony IMX689
48MP Ultra Wide
---f/2.2, 119.7° FOV
8MP Telephoto
---f/2.4, OIS, 1.0um
---3x hybrid zoom
5MP Color Filter
---f/2.4
|48MP Main
---f/1.75, OIS, EIS, 0.8um
---Dual LED Flash
---PDAF + CAF
---Sony IMX586
16MP Ultra Wide
---f/2.2, 116° FOV
---Sensor zoom 2x
2MP Macro
---f/2.4, 1.75um
|Camera (Front)
|16MP Front
---f/2.4, EIS, 1.0um
---Sony IMX471
|16MP Front
---f/2.4, EIS, 1.0um
---Sony IMX471
|Battery
|4510mAh
Warp Charge 30T
Warp Charge 30 Wireless
Reverse Wireless Charging
|4300mAh
Warp Charge 30T
|Connectivity
|5G / 4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|5G / 4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
|Other
|In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Dual nano-SIM
Alert Slider
Dual Stereo Speakers
iP68 water and dust resistance
|In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Dual nano-SIM
Alert Slider
Dual Stereo Speakers
|Size
|165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5mm
199g
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm
180g
|Colors
|Onyx Black
Glacial Green
Ultramarine Blue
|Onyx Black
Glacial Green
Interstellar Glow
