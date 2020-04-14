Droid Life

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specs (Official)

OnePlus 8 Specs

The new OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, are without a doubt the most feature-packed of any of their releases to date. Outside of a headphone jack, I’m not sure you’ll come up with anything OnePlus didn’t include in their first phones of 2020.

The spec sheets are what dreams are made of, with high-resolution AMOLED displays at up to 120Hz, high megapixel cameras that capture all of the angles, the fastest processor from Qualcomm, big batteries with insanely fast charging, premium designs, connectivity on the carriers you need and support for frequencies you might one day attach to (5G), and that super clean and fast software of OnePlus’ we like so much.

We’ve got the full OnePlus 8 specs list below, assuming you are ready for this. Are you?

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specs

 OnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 8
SoftwareAndroid 10
OxygenOS		Android 10
OxygenOS
Display6.78" QHD Fluid AMOLED
3168x1440, 513ppi, 19.8:9
120Hz		6.55" FHD Fluid AMOLED
2400x1080, 402ppi, 20:9
90Hz
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650		Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Adreno 650
MemoryStorage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0)
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5		Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0)
RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDD4X
Camera (Rear)48MP Main
---f/1.7, OIS, EIS, 1.12um
---Dual LED Flash
---PDAF + CAF + LAF
---Sony IMX689

48MP Ultra Wide
---f/2.2, 119.7° FOV

8MP Telephoto
---f/2.4, OIS, 1.0um
---3x hybrid zoom

5MP Color Filter
---f/2.4		48MP Main
---f/1.75, OIS, EIS, 0.8um
---Dual LED Flash
---PDAF + CAF
---Sony IMX586

16MP Ultra Wide
---f/2.2, 116° FOV
---Sensor zoom 2x

2MP Macro
---f/2.4, 1.75um
Camera (Front)16MP Front
---f/2.4, EIS, 1.0um
---Sony IMX471		16MP Front
---f/2.4, EIS, 1.0um
---Sony IMX471
Battery4510mAh
Warp Charge 30T
Warp Charge 30 Wireless
Reverse Wireless Charging		4300mAh
Warp Charge 30T
Connectivity5G / 4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC		5G / 4G LTE
WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6)
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC
OtherIn-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Dual nano-SIM
Alert Slider
Dual Stereo Speakers
iP68 water and dust resistance		In-display fingerprint
USB-C (USB 3.1)
Dual nano-SIM
Alert Slider
Dual Stereo Speakers
Size165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5mm
199g		160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0mm
180g
ColorsOnyx Black
Glacial Green
Ultramarine Blue		Onyx Black
Glacial Green
Interstellar Glow

