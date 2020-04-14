The new OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, are without a doubt the most feature-packed of any of their releases to date. Outside of a headphone jack, I’m not sure you’ll come up with anything OnePlus didn’t include in their first phones of 2020.

The spec sheets are what dreams are made of, with high-resolution AMOLED displays at up to 120Hz, high megapixel cameras that capture all of the angles, the fastest processor from Qualcomm, big batteries with insanely fast charging, premium designs, connectivity on the carriers you need and support for frequencies you might one day attach to (5G), and that super clean and fast software of OnePlus’ we like so much.

We’ve got the full OnePlus 8 specs list below, assuming you are ready for this. Are you?

READ: OnePlus 8 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specs