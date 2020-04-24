This is all escalating so quickly. Last night, LG announced via a YouTube video that it will unveil the Velvet smartphone on May 7, which is really quite soon considering the V60 launched late last month. Oh well, peace out, V60.

In the video, you’ll see that the Velvet’s camera system is made up of differently colored rain drops. These colors represent the color options for Velvet, which are Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset.

A red phone? Yesh. A green phone, too? Oh my!

The last thing the post says is that LG intends to launch Velvet domestically (South Korea) in mid-May. Here’s hoping that soon after, the US can get a piece of this new LG hardware.

// LG