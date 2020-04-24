Thanks to partnerships between uBreakiFix, Google, and Samsung, first responders and healthcare workers with Pixel and Galaxy devices in need of repair can get their phones fixed absolutely free of charge.

Beginning today and ending June 30, Google is offering free repairs for Pixel devices at all uBreakiFix locations across the US. To be eligible for the free repairs, all you need is your ID badge showing you’re either a first responder or healthcare worker. The same end date applies for Galaxy devices, too.

This is a sweet move, as we wouldn’t want our country’s heroes running around with busted screens. We can’t have that! We here at DL send hugs and a huge shoutout to all of the healthcare workers, essential workers, and first responders putting in work during this pandemic. You all kick serious butt.

To find a uBreakiFix location near you, look here.

// uBreakiFix | Samsung