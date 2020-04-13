At long last, Motorola is ready to unleash its Edge+ smartphone upon the world. The company teased an “e-vent” on Twitter this morning, with the streaming set to commence April 22 at 12PM ET (9AM PT).

Due to leaks, we’re pretty confident in what to expect. The Edge+ has already had its share of CAD render spotting and all of that, so if you missed those, look here.

Specs are rumored to include a 6.67″ FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, 108-megapixel rear camera (ultra-wide, telephoto lenses expected as well), 12GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity (plus Verizon support).

This phone represents Motorola’s return to the premium market, so excuse us if we’re a bit excited.