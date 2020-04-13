Quibi, the new mobile-only streaming service, is already being updated with fresh content. In total, there are seven new short shows to consume, each with three episodes so far. I’m still learning how this service works, but apparently, every show gets a new episode each day until the series is complete. Cool.

Below you can see all of the new shows, but if you were to ask me (since I’ve watched all of the trailers), the highlights include Elba vs. Block, 50 States of Fright, and The Stranger.

New Shows

The Stranger (scripted)

#FreeRayshawn (scripted)

Agua Donkeys (scripted)

50 States of Fright (scripted)

Elba vs. Block (unscripted)

Fight Like a Girl (unscripted)

Let’s Roll with Tony Greenhand (unscripted)

New users can get 90 days of Quibi for free, but following that, the service is priced at $5.99/month with ads or $7.99/month for an ad-free experience.

Are you using Quibi? Do you like it?