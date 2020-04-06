Yeah, Monday! Google just posted the April 2020 Android security patch for Pixel phones and you can update to it right away if interested. We have both factory image and OTA files for download and flashing before the update shows up over-the-air.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ2A.200405.005), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ2A.200405.005), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ2A.200405.005), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ2A.200405.005).

UPDATE 1 : Here are the included patches for April.

Google has been pretty hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to making the update available quickly to your phone. The “check for updates” button is supposed to work, but you never know when it will from one month to the next. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post should as more info arrives.

Links: