If you need a new toy to keep you busy during your possible quarantine, might I suggest a new SHIELD TV? The latest “little tube guy” model from NVIDIA is currently on sale via Amazon and Best Buy, down $20 for a total of just $129.

SHIELD TV runs Android TV, meaning you’ll have access to all of the apps and content distributors you love, but NVIDIA also baked in a few things that make the new units very, very cool. The big addition is the AI upscaling, which can seriously improve the look of some content on certain platforms. For example, any Disney content still on Netflix is throttled to HD (from 4K), but NVIDIA’s software magic auto-scales it back to 4K and it’s crispy as anything.

For more SHIELD TV info, check out our full review.

Have at it.