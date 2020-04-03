Boost Mobile Joins $15-2GB Plan Party

Like AT&T and T-Mobile, Sprint’s Boost Mobile is now offering a 2GB plan for $15 per month. This new plan is only temporary, but should allow Boost customers to stay connected during a time where it’s critical we do so.

The new $15 plan offers unlimited talk and text in addition to the 2GB of data. Again, it’s similar to the T-Mobile Connect plan that costs $15 and the AT&T Prepaid plan introduced at the end of last week.

Should you sign-up, just know that the plan is only priced at $15 per month for the first 60 days. After that, the price jumps to $30 per month.

If interested, you can sign-up at a Boost store.

// Sprint