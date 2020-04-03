Verizon is pushing out updates to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 lineups to close this week out, with the update being a rather big one for these devices.

Inside, you’ll find One UI version 2.1, as well as the April security patch. We’ve written about the changes you can expect here, but to recap, you’ll see new camera features like Single Take (uses AI to capture multiple photos and videos at once), as well as an improved Night Mode, Night Hyperlapse, and Pro Video modes. Samsung also highlights new sharing modes for Galaxy owners.

Here are the new firmware versions owners will see following the update.

New Firmware Versions

Galaxy S10 : G973USQU3DTC9

: G973USQU3DTC9 Galaxy S10+ : G975USQU3DTC9

: G975USQU3DTC9 Galaxy S10e : G970USQU3DTC9

: G970USQU3DTC9 Galaxy Note 10 : N970USQU3CTC9

: N970USQU3CTC9 Galaxy Note 10+ : N975USQU3CTC9

: N975USQU3CTC9 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: N976VVRU3CTC9

Have at it, owners!

