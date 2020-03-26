Staying connected is so critical right now, as has been acknowledged by most carriers who are offering added data buckets and promising to waive fees. AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless are getting in on that extra data option this week with the announcement of new plans and bonus data for current customers.

Starting tomorrow, March 27, AT&T Prepaid and Cricket Wireless will offer a new limited time $15 plan that gives customers unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data. This will be available for new and existing customers with no activation fee.

For other AT&T Prepaid and Cricket customers, you may be eligible for an extra 10GB of data on top of your current plan. Here’s the breakdown of that:

AT&T Prepaid customers with capped phone plans (non-unlimited) will get 10GB per month of data for the next 60 days. You’ll get the full 60 days if you are on a plan before April 26. If you sign-up after April 26, you will instead get 10GB for 30 days.

AT&T Prepaid customers on an Unlimited Plus plan with hotspot will get 10GB of extra data for use on hotspot for 60 days. The April 26 dates from above apply here too.

Cricket Wireless customers on the $30/2GB and $40/5GB plans are also getting the 10GB, which can be used for phone data or hotspot. Cricket customers will see the bonus data for the next two bill cycles.

Cricket Wireless customers on unlimited plans will get 10GB of data to use on hotspot. That includes the $55 unlimited plan without hotspot and the $60 unlimited plan with 15GB of hotspot. Both will get 10GB to use.

Again, these changes and plans go live starting March 27. You can sign-up below if you haven’t already.

Sign-up: AT&T Prepaid | Cricket Wireless

// AT&T | Cricket