In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, T-Mobile is pushing its plans to launch Connect, a $15/month unlimited talk and text plan, up to this Wednesday, March 25. This is the same plan that was detailed back in November that was to launch once the T-Mobile, Sprint merger was completed, but the carrier wants to allow for people to have a widely accessible option during these uncertain times.

The details for Connect are straightforward enough. For unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of data, the price is $15/month. For $25/month, you can get access to 5GB of data. That’s as barebones as it gets these days.

Also announced, Metro by T-Mobile is launching lower-priced plans and offers on March 25, too. Those deals are as follows.

For the next two months, Metro is offering a $15 plan – that’s half the price of the current most affordable plan. For 60 days after customers activate, it’s just $15 per month for unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data.

New and current Metro customers with any voice line can also get a free 8” tablet (via rebate redemption) with a $15 unlimited tablet data plan.

MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off, and the $35 per month data plan will include 20GB — double the normal monthly data — for the next 60 days.

As for why T-Mobile has pushed up the launch of Connect, I think we all know that there is an at-risk population in this country that could certainly benefit from a less expensive cell plan. Here’s what T-Mobile CEO John Legere wrote.

Right now, having a reliable, low-cost connection is absolutely crucial for Americans, and with many facing financial strain, time is of the essence. We knew we couldn’t wait for the merger to finalize to launch T-Mobile Connect, our lowest priced smartphone plan, so we’re rolling out ahead of schedule. With T-Mobile Connect, we’re giving those hardest hit an even more affordable way to stay in touch. Half the price of our lowest-ever priced smartphone plan. So everyone can stay connected.

T-Mobile’s Connect goes live on Wednesday, March 25.

// T-Mobile