Check your emails YouTube Premium users, as Google appears to be sending out codes that let you redeem three months of Stadia Pro access. Free games? Nice!

It’s a pretty straightforward promo. It’s for new Stadia users and the code grants you three months of free access to Stadia Pro. With Pro, you get the free games that Stadia currently has up for grabs, and you can play them on any number of compatible devices. Just note you’ll need a supported gaming controller. Check the complete Stadia FAQ for what you need to get started with Stadia.

Once your 3 months is up, the usual price of $9.99/month takes over. If you don’t want to pay, simply cancel your subscription before the three months is over.

This is a nice little gift, and if you’ve been curious about Stadia, now seems like a great time give it a shot.