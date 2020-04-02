Google just released an update to the Android 11 Developer Preview 2 build that first arrived earlier in March. This update, like the DP 1.1 update, addresses bugs to help developers better test before this goes to beta and then stable.

Here are the build details:

Date: April 2, 2020

Build: RPP2.200227.014

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Google Play services: 20.06.15

Here is the full list of changes from Google:

General Fixed an issue where a crash would occur when long pressing to select an element within the recent apps overview. Fixed an issue where the status bar could crash in the background if its components weren’t all initialized yet. Fixed an issue where too many WindowTokens were created by SystemUI causing jankiness and dropped frames when navigating and scrolling apps.

Apps Fixed an issue where the Wear OS app could crash when trying to pair a Wear OS device. Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash after tapping the search bar in the app.



There are numerous ways to update if interested. You can use the new Android Flash Tool, flash factory images, or grab the OTA files.

Android Flash Tool files are here. For manual flash files, the factory image files for each phone can be found right here and the OTA files for each phone can be found right here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. Instructions for sideloading an OTA file can be found here.

// Android Developers