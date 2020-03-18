Android 11 Developer Preview 2 Now Available!

Google released Android 11 Developer Preview 2 today to its supported Pixel devices, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. Like the previous Developer Preview, Google is still recommending that you not flash this on your consumer-use device and instead leave it for developers.

Here’s the DP2 build info:

Date: March 18, 2020

Build: RPP2.200227.009

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Security patch level: March 2020

Google Play services: 20.04.14

For those running DP 1 or DP 1.1, Google is offering an over-the-air (OTA) update for this release. Factory images are still available too, plus you should be able to use the new Android Flash Tool this time. You’ll find those files here.

For manual flash files, the factory image files for each phone can be found right here and the OTA files for each phone can be found right here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. Instructions for sideloading an OTA file can be found here.

Like with DP1, Google has similar advisories to be aware of:

This release may have various stability, battery, or performance issues on supported devices.

on supported devices. For users with accessibility needs, this release may not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps may not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

Also, they fixed some issues from DP1 like:

The keyboard now appears after tapping Reply on a message in the notification shade (Issue #150028675).

on a message in the notification shade (Issue #150028675). After finishing a call, the phone no longer crashes and restarts (Issue #150117193).

When adjusting battery optimization settings, all apps are now listed (Issue #150185518).

getCurrentLocation() now returns correct location details on Pixel 4 XL devices (Issue #150151278).

now returns correct location details on Pixel 4 XL devices (Issue #150151278). The status bar and quick settings tile now correctly indicate when a Bluetooth audio device is connected (Issue #149871906).

LocationManager.requestLocationUpdates() now reports the location correctly from the network provider (Issue #149890393).

now reports the location correctly from the network provider (Issue #149890393). Downloads no longer hang when a user tries to download Pixel Sounds from Settings > Sounds > Ringtone – Notification – Alarm sounds (Issue #149874827).

Grab that update now if you want!