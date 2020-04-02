Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Buds+ just picked-up their biggest discount since launching just over a month ago. For a limited time, AT&T is selling the new Buds+ for $119.99, which is a $30 discount from their $149.99 retail price.

This particular deal is a part of a big accessory sale going on from AT&T, so this won’t be your only discount. This is probably the best, though, since these Buds+ are so fresh and new.

To recap, the Galaxy Buds+ are an upgrade to the original and well-liked Galaxy Buds. They offer hours and hours of extra battery life, enhanced audio, and more mics. They still sound great too, at least that’s what Tim tells me. I’m jealous that he has them if you couldn’t tell.

No code required, it’s a straight discount. AT&T only has the black pair available.