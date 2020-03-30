After stepping up their prepaid plans to better serve everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic, AT&T is now offering more data for its regular customers too. For those on unlimited data, you’ll soon get more hotspot data to use for several weeks.

This morning, AT&T announced that unlimited customers will see an extra 15GB of hotspot data added to each of their lines from April 2 through May 13. That means a plan like AT&T Unlimited Elite will be bumped to 45GB of data.

Not all unlimited plans will get the extra data, though. AT&T notes that only those unlimited plans that currently include a hotspot feature will get the bonus 15GB of data. Looking at their plans, I’m going to assume that the Unlimited Starter plan is not eligible, while Elite and Extra are. That’s a weird limitation, since Verizon is giving the same amount (15GB) to everyone.

HOW TO: Use your mobile hotspot on Android

In addition to the free data, AT&T is providing free express shipping to device orders while waiving/crediting activation, upgrade, and restocking fees. Customers will see 20% off accessories too.

// AT&T