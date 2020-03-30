Here is a bit of news for you on a Monday as we all sit at home and ride out a global pandemic — LG may be ditching the G series altogether.

This information comes straight for South Korea, where statements from telecomm industry officials were taken after being reportedly briefed on LG’s plans for the remainder of 2020.

According to the officials, LG intends to ditch the G series branding, having little success with it over the past few years. To replace it, it’s reported that the company is working on something that looks like the LG Chocolate, a phone from 2006 that was a feature phone, MP3 hybrid device that featured a somewhat funky slider design. Personally, I was an LG Voyager user, so I have no experience with the Chocolate, but I haven’t heard great things. From the reviews I can pull up on Google, it was a solid 3, 3.5-star out of 5 device.

For features, this unnamed device is reported to offer a display size of somewhere around 6.8″, some type of dual screen setup like on the V60 and G8X, 4,000mAh battery, 48MP camera, and a design that is, “very different from the 5G product design of other manufacturers that have been released so far.”

With the happenings right now in the world, it’s hard to say when we’ll learn more about this rumored device. What I can say is, it’s fine if LG feels the need to take drastic steps to reinvigorate excitement in its mobile devices. The company’s phones have been boring for years now, sparking hardly any excitement in the Android community since the G3 and V20 devices.

Good luck to you, LG.

// Naver