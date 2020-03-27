Droid Life

Samsung Galaxy Buds Drop to $80 and You Should Grab Them Quickly

Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are one of the best sets of true wireless earbuds you can buy. From the minute they launched last year, they’ve been the earbuds that Tim and I use almost daily, thanks to their fit, battery life, and quality sound. While he’s since upgraded to the newly released Buds+, I’m still rocking the original Buds and have no regrets.

If you too want to own a pair and not pay anywhere near full price, today is your day if you hurry. B&H Photo has the Galaxy Buds in white at a ridiculously low price of $79.99. That’s $50 off and an absolute steal for a pair of earbuds this good. The only time we have seen them priced lower is in refurbished condition.

B&H is listing this deal as a “limited supply” drop, so there’s no telling when they’ll sell through them. My guess is that it will happen fast.

Oh, free 2-day shipping is included too.

B&H Photo Deal Link

