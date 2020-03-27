Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are one of the best sets of true wireless earbuds you can buy. From the minute they launched last year, they’ve been the earbuds that Tim and I use almost daily, thanks to their fit, battery life, and quality sound. While he’s since upgraded to the newly released Buds+, I’m still rocking the original Buds and have no regrets.

If you too want to own a pair and not pay anywhere near full price, today is your day if you hurry. B&H Photo has the Galaxy Buds in white at a ridiculously low price of $79.99. That’s $50 off and an absolute steal for a pair of earbuds this good. The only time we have seen them priced lower is in refurbished condition.

B&H is listing this deal as a “limited supply” drop, so there’s no telling when they’ll sell through them. My guess is that it will happen fast.

Oh, free 2-day shipping is included too.