Galaxy Buds+ Official, Available February 14 for $150

Samsung made the Galaxy Buds+ official at Unpacked this morning, with availability starting February 14 and priced at $150.

Thanks to an early listing from Amazon, we already knew what the Buds+ would offer, with the highlights including 11 hours of playback per charge, enhanced audio (woofer + tweeter setup), plus an additional microphone.

Samsung also notes that a new long press function will allow Spotify users to be greeted with trending playlists whenever they need new tunes bumping in their ears.

You can find the Galaxy Buds+ this Friday (Feb. 14) in Blue, Black, and White. Once available, the below links will work.

