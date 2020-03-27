For a limited time over on the good ol’ Amazon, you can snag Skagen’s latest Wear OS smartwatch, the Falster 3, at discounted pricing. Down to a low of $206 from its usual price of $295, you’re scoring a savings of about $89. And the best part is, the watch doesn’t appear to be part of Amazon’s extended shipping due to COVID-19, so if you order, you should get it relatively soon.

Falster 3 Review: Come for the Design, Stay for the Design

The Falster 3 features a Snapdragon Wear 3100 with 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, heart rate monitor, NFC, GPS, external speaker, swim proofing up to 30 meters, and rapid charging. All of that is packed into a handsome 42mm case.

Should you need a new smartwatch to track all of the activities you currently aren’t doing, check it out.

Cheers Rich!