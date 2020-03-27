Nest is Down, At Least Parts of It

Google took the stage yesterday with a partial outage of several services on the east coast. Today, another of Google’s divisions is having its moment in the spotlight. Nest is down.

For the past couple of hours, Nest has experienced both full and partial outages. At the time of this post, Setup & Pairing and Nest Apps are flagged as a “partial outage,” while Nest Thermostats are at a full “outage.” Also, Nest logins are temporarily down, so don’t logout of your apps to try and fix the issues you are seeing.

Other Nest services, like Nest Cams, Protect, Works With Nest, and video history and feeds, are all still up and running “OK.”

If you’d like to keep track of the status of your Nest products that might be down, like a Nest Thermostat, the Nest Status page is here for you.