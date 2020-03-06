Samsung may have just replaced the Galaxy Buds with a semi-upgraded Galaxy Buds+ model. That shouldn’t stop you from considering the still-excellent true wireless original, though, especially with a price drop on certified refurbished units at Best Buy this weekend. I’m kind of thinking you should buy a pair.

Should they stay in stock, you can get a Geek Squad certified refurbished pair of Galaxy Buds in either black or silver for $55. These originally retailed for $129, so that’s a cool $75 in savings.

And look, I get that these are refurbished and you might want to hesitate. You shouldn’t. The Galaxy Buds are my favorite ear buds of last year (probably Tim’s too) and that was with their $130 price tag. They sound great, create a nice ear seal, will take the beating of a workout, and will last you for hours on end.

At $55, with that certified refurbished tag, I honestly can’t think of a better deal this weekend. If you have been eyeing a pair of true wireless buds, this deal makes the Galaxy Buds the pair to go for.