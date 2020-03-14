NVIDIA SHIELD TV Gets a Timely Discount, Down to $129 ($20 Off)

Ever since it launched late last year, the new NVIDIA SHIELD TV hasn’t seen many discounts. In fact, I think it’s seen just one. This weekend, NVIDIA has brought back that same discount at the perfect time where so many of us are social distancing, hanging around our homes, and binging everything.

You can grab the NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) for $129.99 at places like Amazon. That’s a $20 discount and the best price you’ll find on what is easily our favorite Android TV box…err…cylinder…tube.

To recap, the SHIELD TV runs Android TV, gives you access to all of the streaming services (Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube TV, etc.), can handle 4K HDR content, and is Dolby Vision and Atmos ready. It has a sweet remote that can control your SHIELD TV and your TV, it fires up the Google Assistant for smart controls, and you can Cast content to it like a Chromecast. The SHIELD TV can act as a hub for your whole smart home experience.

So yeah, it’s $20 off right now and well worth it.