Another week is here and AT&T is back with another new list of 5G markets. To start this weird Monday off, AT&T has announced 20 new markets, bringing their total with 5G to 100.

The following are now live with AT&T 5G:

Allentown, Pa.

Brown County, Ind.

Hancock County, Ga.

Hancock County, Ohio

Harrisburg, Pa.

Huntsville, Ala.

Kent County, Del.

Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Otsego County, N.Y.

Reading, Pa.

Reno, Nev.

Sandusky County, Ohio

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Springfield, Mo.

Storey County, Nev.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Topeka, Kan.

Trenton, N.J.

Tuscarawas County, Ohio

Washington County, Ill.

As another reminder, this is AT&T’s low-band 5G, so while it will stretch across entire cities and counties, it’s not exactly much of an upgrade over the 4G LTE you’ve been using for a while. In fact, it might not be much faster, though it should have a quicker connection. The super fast 5G is AT&T’s 5G+, which you’ll find in 35 markets. 5G+ is the type of 5G that only covers a few blocks in a few cities and is terrible in and around or through buildings. Trade-offs, folks, trade-offs.

Need a 5G phone to access this newly live 5G in your home town? The Galaxy S20 line-up is probably your best bet. AT&T has them, including the regular Galaxy S20 down to just $10/mo.

// AT&T