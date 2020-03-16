Another week is here and AT&T is back with another new list of 5G markets. To start this weird Monday off, AT&T has announced 20 new markets, bringing their total with 5G to 100.
The following are now live with AT&T 5G:
- Allentown, Pa.
- Brown County, Ind.
- Hancock County, Ga.
- Hancock County, Ohio
- Harrisburg, Pa.
- Huntsville, Ala.
- Kent County, Del.
- Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
- Otsego County, N.Y.
- Reading, Pa.
- Reno, Nev.
- Sandusky County, Ohio
- Santa Cruz, Calif.
- Springfield, Mo.
- Storey County, Nev.
- Syracuse, N.Y.
- Topeka, Kan.
- Trenton, N.J.
- Tuscarawas County, Ohio
- Washington County, Ill.
As another reminder, this is AT&T’s low-band 5G, so while it will stretch across entire cities and counties, it’s not exactly much of an upgrade over the 4G LTE you’ve been using for a while. In fact, it might not be much faster, though it should have a quicker connection. The super fast 5G is AT&T’s 5G+, which you’ll find in 35 markets. 5G+ is the type of 5G that only covers a few blocks in a few cities and is terrible in and around or through buildings. Trade-offs, folks, trade-offs.
Need a 5G phone to access this newly live 5G in your home town? The Galaxy S20 line-up is probably your best bet. AT&T has them, including the regular Galaxy S20 down to just $10/mo.
// AT&T
