OnePlus has announced the first open beta for the OnePlus 7T series. If you own a OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, and you enjoy flashing early software, let’s have some fun.

According to the changelog, users can look forward to Live Caption (detects speech in media and automatically generates captions), the February security patch, better RAM management, and plenty else. This is just the first beta, so more is plenty to come.

What’s New

System Optimized RAM management Enhanced single and double-tap performance of Ambient display and lock screen Improved content now live on settings page Updated Android Security patch to 2020.02

Live Caption Added live caption feature, this will detect speech in media and automatically generates captions (to enable: Settings-System-AccessibIlity-Live Caption)

Phone Enhanced the contact details screen

Gallery Fixed the audio and video issues with preloading videos



If you want to get started with this beta, follow the link below and follow OnePlus’ instructions. Performing local upgrades via the phone is incredibly easy, so feel free to have at it. Just be aware that enrolling in these betas puts you on a separate update path versus stable builds. If you want to go back to stable, you’ll need to revert back manually.

