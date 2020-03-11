The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are still available at some of their best prices to date, thanks to $250 discounts at a handful of retailers. With those cuts, their starting price points drop to $550 and $650, respectively. You could also double storage from 64GB to 128GB for $100 more.

I know that the Pixel 4 line-up has received its fair share of criticism, but the Pixel 4 XL is mostly an excellent phone. I’ve spent the majority of the past few months with it and generally enjoy what it has to offer. The screen is excellent at 90Hz, battery life on the XL model has been sufficient, performance and software are great, and the camera is my favorite for taking stills.

In our 4 XL review, we argued that the phone wasn’t a $900 phone, but I’d certainly consider it to be a great value at $650. You could maybe even make the argument that the regular Pixel 4 is worth a shot at $550. These are great prices for Google’s newest phones.