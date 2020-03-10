Speaking to CNET this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said the company is going all in on 5G and that the OnePlus 8 set to launch later this year will definitely have 5G bands.

Lau additionally said, “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to.”

For those who think 5G merely adds cost to a device, you’re not wrong. To combat this, Lau says that we can expect two forms of the OnePlus 8 — one that has 5G and costs quite a bit (aka a Pro version), as well as non-Pro version with more modest specs and more accessible price tag. As we saw with Samsung this year, the inclusion of 5G radios, even in the base Galaxy S20 model, lead to prices starting at $999. For many, that’s simply too much money to spend on a phone.

Rumor has it that we can expect at least two OnePlus 8 devices this upcoming April. Due to COVID-19, it’s likely a safe bet that there won’t be a big press conference. Regardless, you can look forward to 5G connectivity, smooth displays, as well as Verizon connectivity when these phones launch.

